NEDA Convener and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma landed in Imphal on June 10 on a long day visit to violence-hit Manipur.

During his day-long visit to crisis-torn state, CM Sarma will be meeting his Manipur counterpart, MLAs and civil society members. The state has been rocked by arson, rioting and inter-communal skirmishes since May 3.

CM Sarma's visit comes just over a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left Manipur after camping for four days from May 29 to June 1 and announcing a slew of measures to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, which has been bruised and battered by unabated violence, particularly in districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and West.

This will be CM Sarma's first visit to Manipur after violence broke out last month and the only CM from the northeastern states to visit trouble-torn Manipur.

Also read : Manipur violence: NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit crisis-torn state on June 10

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