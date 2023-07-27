The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will refer Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Further, the Centre will also file an affidavit in Supreme Court requesting the the trial of viral video case to take place outside Manipur

This development comes after the state police arrested the seventh accused in the case pertaining to women paraded naked and gang-raped.



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On the otherhand, the mobile phone from which Manipur women's viral video was shot has been recovered and the person who shot the video is arrested.

Till now seven persons including a juvenile who allegedly took part in the May 4 incident have been arrested.

The horrific case came to light after a 26-second video surfaced on social media on July 19 prompting a nationwide outrage.