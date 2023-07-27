A fresh wave of violence gripped the state of Manipur after three persons were injured and one reportedly killed during a bomb attack by miscreants in the wee hours of July 27, said sources.

As per sources, a fresh firing ensued at around 4 am on July 27 in Kangvai under Churachandpur district with reports of miscreants resorting to bomb shelling and gun battle that led to three Kuki-Zo village volunteers getting injured and one reportedly killed.

The injured persons have been identified as Jangkholen Haolop (28) of S Molhoi village, Kamminlal (32) of Jangnomphai village, Thanjahao (34) of S Bolkot village and the deceased identified as Lunminthang (30) of S Bolkot village.

Meanwhile, the number of houses torched by the miscreants is yet to be ascertained.



Also read : Manipur violence: Fresh firing reported in state’s Churachandpur district, 2 injured