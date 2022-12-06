Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh o December 6 urged the people to use social media responsibly in order to prevent the spread of hatred and misinformation.

The Chief Minister said this during a visit to Telipati in the state's Imphal district where violence broke out between the two communities following a land dispute involving the construction of the temple on December 5 night.

''Visited the site at Telipati, Imphal East where the unsettling incident happened yesterday. I strongly condemn the unlawful act and request that people to use social media very responsibly. Prompt action will be taken against those spreading enmity,'' he said on his official social media handle.

At least four vehicles were vandalized and 1 burnt down in the clash following which police forces immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The police had to disperse tear gas shelling to disperse the mobs.

Meanwhile, one company of CRPF has been deployed and Section 144 has been imposed in Telipati.

Earlier in November this year, at least seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured after a clash between two groups broke out at a cultural programme venue in Imphal.

Sticks, stones, and brick chunks were used in the clash that erupted between the two groups outside the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex that escalated to the nearby Namdulong locality of Imphal.

Some houses and several vehicles, mostly cars, were damaged in the clash at Namdulong locality, reports said.

Later, police detained as many as 20 youths allegedly involved in the clash and they also fired tear shells and mock bombs to calm the situation.

Also read: Manipur: Clashes breaks out between two groups in Telipati; section 144 imposed