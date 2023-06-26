Just few hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the prevailing situation in the state, miscreants torched a shop at Chingmairong on the midnight of June 25.

Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire by 2 am.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of any casualties or any mob build up. Security forces stationed in the state have been able to bring the law and order situation under control.

Notably, there have been no reported casualties since June 13, indicating significant progress in restoring peace.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 25 apprised the Union Home Minister about the ground reality and highlighted the collaborative efforts of the State and Central Governments in effectively curbing the violence over the past week.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Home Minister has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State.

Also read : Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh holds crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi