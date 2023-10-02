With the demand to restore peace in the violence hit state, Manipur Citizen Forum staged sit-in protest at Palace Compound today, October 2, demanding immediate implementation of National Registrar of Citizens and securing of international borders in order to stop illegal immigration.

Addressing media, convenor of Manipur Citizen Forum, Telem Dara said that on-going violence in the state has seriously affected all section of society particularly in term of healthcare system, education, economy and many other spheres of life. Considering the intensity of the violence and deteriorating law and order situation, there is an apprehension that the other ethnic communities may not remain as a mere silent spectator, which may lead to a Civil War.

He said that the violence which broke out on May 3 at Torbung under Bishnupur District, could have been averted had the State Government took timely action before and after the violence. Unfortunately, the government has failed to do so due to "intelligence failure and lapses on the part of security apparatus of the State" for long time. The same is also admitted by the Chief Minister N Biren Singh who is also the in-charge of Home Department.

The 5-month-long violence has claimed at least 180 innocent lives while displaced around one lakh people of the state and compelled them to live in Relief Camps with sub-human living conditions, he added.

Expressing his condemnation on inability to maintain law and order situation, he said that there is no sign of restoration of peace and displaced people going back to their original villages despite the fact that there is heavy deployment of forces. Instead of restoring peace, ethnic divide between the Meiteis and Kukis remain persist with blame game between the ethnic communities as to who started first.

The abduction and merciless killing of two Meitei students including a minor girl-student allegedly by Kuki terrorists is highly condemnable. The government taking prompt action to find out the culprits and book under must stringent Acts is highly appreciable, he added.

He alleged that drug trafficking from across the border and large-scale Poppy Plantations in the hill areas of Kuki dominated districts of Manipur is one of the reasons for this violence. Another reason is prolonged and continuous entry of illegal immigrants of Chin-Kuki-Zo people from across the border (Myanmar) in Manipur, especially in the Kuki inhibited districts. Another related issue is massive human settlement in Reserved Forest and other classified forest areas in Kuki dominated districts. Above mentioned issued is to be handled by the state government and central government without involving general public.

Considering all the issues, Manipur Citizen Forum will submit a memorandum to the President of India, through the Governor of Manipur, to personally intervene and take up the issues with the state and central government, to end the violence and to restore peace and normalcy in the state.



Also read : Manipur violence: 1512 persons detained in connection with violations in different parts of the state, 135 checkpoints installed