Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the ‘Onetime financial assistance for clothing and personnel belonging to those living in relief camps’ by distributing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to those persons taking shelter at Youth Hostel, Khuman Lampak, Imphal East.

Delivering his speech during the programme, N. Biren Singh expressed his sadness over the sudden occurrence of unfortunate incidents in the State from May 3 which had made many people homeless and lost many lives. The state government has taken up possible steps to provide shelters and temporary housing facilities to displaced people.

He continued and said that temporary housing facilities has started constructing at different suitable places for relocating displaced people. The said houses will complete very soon and will try to inaugurate within 10 weeks. The affected victim will surely return to their respective original homes once the law-and-order situation improved.



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Chief Minister appreciated civil society organizations, women and government officials of the State for remaining alert and preventing the occurrence of many untoward incidents, thereby saving the lives of people.

Stating about the financial assistance provided today, he informed that after considering the hardship faced by displaced people, the government had taken the decision to provide Rs. 1000 to each person taking shelters at relief camps as one-time financial assistance. The financial assistance will be provided through the respective Deputy Commissioners of different districts.

N Biren further informed the Government had been putting in every effort to restore peace and normalcy in the State by using its various machinery. The security forces had been deployed for guarding places in periphery areas and the people. He urged the public to not believe in rumours and also to stay calm.

Chief Minister also said that union Home Minister Amit Shah re-assured his stand to control violation of Suspension of Operation by Kuki militants in hill areas.

The distribution programme was also attended by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam; Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba; MLA of Wangoi AC Khuraijam Loken; Chairman, Loktak Development Authority M. Asnikumar; Chairman of Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board K. Saratkumar; Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi and other senior Government officials among others.

Later N. Biren also visited the 86 Battalion CRPF at Lamphelpat and handed over one-time financial assistance to those people taking shelter there.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the people and further consoled them that normalcy would soon return in the State.