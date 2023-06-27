Amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, women vendors from the Ima market, on June 27 urged the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to perform his duty at his fullest to save the integrity of the state and urged for unity to put an end to this conflict.

The association also assured to extend their support at their best level to protect the integrity of Manipur.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on June 27, the general secretary of Manipur Keithel Nupi Marup Khwairamband Keithel, Laishram Mema Devi alleged that the armed miscreants have been attacking and killing many innocent citizens on the peripheries of the state since May 3.

''Observing the two months long conflict, uniting all ministers, MLAs, political parties is the need of the hour for bringing a solution by setting a common goal,'' she added.

She said that it is not the time for abusing or criticizing each other as the people of Manipur already know the conduct of the previous governments as well as the present government.

''It is not the time for such political parties, Ministers, MLAs to say or express such things which might invite President's Rule in the state. It is not the time for discussing whether the leader of the present government should be changed or not," she explained.

She further said that the people of Manipur don't know the hidden agenda of Mizoram's interest in imposing the President's Rule in Manipur.

''The same view is also expressed by the alleged Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) with an opinion of changing the Chief Minister of the state, else they will not co-operate with the process of peace talks on the current situation,'' she said.

Such a hidden agenda has to be made known to the common people to restore peace at the earliest, she said.

She also appealed to all the political parties, Ministers, MLAs, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of the state to work unitedly with a common goal of bringing peace to the State of Manipur.

While assuring of providing constant support by the mother of Manipur to bring peace, Mema also appealed to the Chief Minister of Manipur to perform his role/duty effectively at his full capacity in order to save the integrity of the state of Manipur and in the same, the mothers of the state will extend their support at the best level for protection of the integrity of Manipur.

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