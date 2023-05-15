Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has returned to Imphal after meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on May 14 to discuss the current situation in the violence-hit state.

As per reports, N Biren Singh was accompanied by four other leaders of the state. The meeting was also attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

In addition, sources claimed that the state leadership was advised to immediately communicate with the general public and conduct massive outreach regarding the situation.

According to sources, the Center has assured anyone who has attempted to disturb the peace in the region that they will not be spared.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after tribal groups organised a rally in the ten hill regions of the state to challenge the Meitei people group's interest for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The conflicts dislodged around 23,000 individuals and resulted in several deaths.

Earlier, Biren Singh appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Then again, the Indian Armed force has sent automated elevated vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to watch out for sensitive regions across Manipur as authorities work to reestablish business as usual in the violence hit state.

Meanwhile, CM Biren Singh has returned to Imphal after the crucial meet with the Home Minister and will be addressing a press conference on May 15 at 9;30 am.

Also read : Unrest continues in Manipur as tension lingers in some areas