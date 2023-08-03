The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) have asked the Kuki leaders not to play politics over the dead bodies.

In a press release, the COCOMI said that like every dead of the Meetei groups was being cremated at their native villages with due respect and recognition, similarly, the ITLF Kuki people should also follow the same norms.

"Encroaching over the State land is also a violation of laws and cremating all together to newly create a mass grave at the evicted areas of Meetei villages will not only provoke the sentiments of the people on both sides but also remain as a symbol of enmity between the two neighbouring villages forever", mentions the release.



Also Read: Manipur violence: MHA appeals to postpone last rights of mortal remains of people killed in ethnic clash

Further, the COCOMI also strongly oppose the plan for mass cremation of Kuki dead bodies in the Torbung area and request to check the identity of all the dead bodies too before being cremated at their respective village as per the law and confirm their citizenship.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has appealed to the tribal body- Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) to postpone the ceremony of the last rites of mortal remains of those killed in ethnic violence in Manipur to a later date.

In a letter, the GoI has appealed to all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony and assures that it will spare no efforts to resolve the aforesaid issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has agreed to delay the burial of 35 people killed in state violence for 5 more days after a long deliberation on the request of the Union Home Minister.



