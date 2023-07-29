Thousands of protestors staged a mass rally against Narco-Terrorism in Imphal on July 29 organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

The rally was attended by various communities which started from THAU ground under Imphal West District. It was followed by a public meeting in which various resolutions were taken.

As one of the resolution, a large number of people numbering nearly two lakhs, also unanimously agreed to take stern actions against the Manipur legislators if fails to convene a special session of the state assembly on or before August 5 and take a resolution for the protection of the Manipur’s territorial integrity.

The mass rally started at 10 AM from THAU ground in Thangmeiband and proceeded towards Khuyathong, Nagamapal, Wahengleikai, Keishampat, Keishamthong and snakes towards Moirangkhom and later towards Thombuthong to reach Palace Compound where a public meeting was held.

Various slogans denouncing the Narco-Terrorists, aggression to Manipur’s territory by armed militants, SoO agreement between the government of India and Manipur with the Kuki militants, and demands for separate administrations from Manipur were shouted during the rally.



Also Read: Manipur violence: COCOMI holds mass rally against Chin-Kuki Narco terrorism

Many participating in the rally also strongly condemned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the inaction of Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to the violence in Manipur during meeting public meeting.

The meeting also resolved to stand against the arrangement of Separate Administration, immediate implementation and update NRC. The meeting also urged the legislators to convene a special session of the State Assembly on or before August 5 to adopt some action-oriented resolutions to save Manipur.

The meeting also resolves to appraise the Prime Minister of India about the resolution adopted by the public today in connection with the Chin Kuki Narco terrorists and illegal migrants.

While speaking to the media, one of the protestors Sobharani said that the protest is being held with the sole objective to protect the unity and integrity of the state.

She further said that the Meitei community will not tolerate single instances which will be a threat to the territorial integrity of Manipur.

"We are not afraid to face anybody or anyone who wishes to disintegrate the integrity of Manipur. We will not give a single inch of land for Manipur to anybody. We are ready to take revenge on Kuki the way they had treated us just to take away our land," she warned.