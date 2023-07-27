Condemnation against Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga for his alleged provocative statement in connection with the present Manipur crisis still pours from various places of Manipur.

Today protestors in some parts of Imphal West and Imphal East staged a protest demonstration against Zoramthanga by burning down his effigy and shouting various slogans.

However, in a very unexpected manner, an effigy of Zoramthanga was snatched away from the hand of protestors gathered at the Western Gate of Kangla Fort on July 27 by Manipur Police.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm when the protestors under the aegis of “My Manipur” tried to burn down effigy over his comment on chief minister N Biren Singh and portraying latter in a bad light.



Speaking on the occasion, the spokesperson of My Manipur, Mangangleima Salainganbi said that statement made by Zoramthanga in connection with the present crisis and against chief minister N Biren Singh is highly condemnable. Manipur has its own government to take care of the administration and shun the violence.



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“Mizoram CM expressing so much of derogatory comments against our chief minister N Biren Singh whom we consider as people’s CM is very unfortunate. Zoramthanga should stop using insulting comments on the Manipur crisis that has erupted since May 3. We have our own government and should not stop meddling with the internal matters of Manipur. He should not cross his line,” she rebuked.

She continued and said that chief minister N Biren Singh is a popular Chief Minister and works all day long for the welfare and safety of the people. With an objective to have a good future, the present government had launched War on Drugs, destroy poppy and measures to protect Reserved and Protected areas. However, narco-terrorist are not happy with such initiatives and this is one reason to surface the present crisis. But surprisingly, being a leader of the state, Zoramthanga instead of supporting the good initiative of the Manipur government, expressing provocative comments is very unfortunate.

“Mizoram’s Chief Minister is against Border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. He is also supporting the illegal immigrants from Myanmar. But this only indicates his support for poppy plantation and narco-terrorist acts in North East,” she observed and demanded immediate implementation of NRC in Manipur, Expulsion of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, and end of Narco-Terrorist Activities in the region.

Such a protest was also held in Imphal East at Khurai. Here, the effigy was burnt down successfully.

The protestors shouted various slogans. Some of them are Mizoram CM Down Down, Stop Narco-Terrorism in Manipur, Save Territorial Integrity of Manipur, Save Manipur from Armed Militants among others.