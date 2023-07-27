The Joint Students’ Body of Manipur on July 27 submitted a memorandum to the Governor Anusuiya Uikey seeking necessary measures for the Kuki-Zomi University students affected by the ongoing violence in the state.

The students’ body have alleged discrimination towards tribal students and appealed to the governor to intervene into the matter. The students’ body has also appealed to the governor to ensure measures for continuation of higher education of the affected students.



“Due to ongoing communal violence in the state, the student community has become one of the most affected sections of society. While all students belonging to the Kuki-Zomi community have been forced to flee Imphal, the news that normal classes and examinations continue in Imphal is deeply distressing and testifies to discriminatory treatment tribals are being subjected to”, stated the students’ body in their memorandum.



The students’ body even kept forward the demand of transfer of all Kuki-Zomi students, in particular Second Semester students to other Central Universities.



In addition to transfer, the student’s body demanded, “Arrangement of physical (offline) classes for Masters students in Churachandpur and other hill districts. Arrangement of examination facilities for 4th semester students in Churachandpur and other hill district and transfer of Doctorate level students to other Central Universities”.



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