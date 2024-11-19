The Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government over ongoing violence in Manipur, spotlighting the absence of several MLAs from a meeting called by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to address the crisis and demanded his resignation.

“The writing on the wall is clear. But is the grand sutradhar of Manipur — the Union Home Minister — reading it?” Ramesh posted on X. He revealed that out of Manipur's 60 MLAs, only 26 attended the meeting, with four of them representing the NPP, a party that has already withdrawn support for the CM.

This comes as violence in Manipur continues to escalate, with arson targeting residences of BJP and Congress legislators, and indefinite curfews imposed across Imphal Valley. The latest wave of unrest includes the killing of three women and three children in Jiribam district, which prompted the NDA to call for a "mass operation" against Kuki militants.

Addressing the media, Ramesh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur before Parliament’s session begins on November 25, meet with local stakeholders, and convene an all-party meeting. He criticized the PM for “touring the globe” while Manipur burns.

Since May 2023, the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has left over 220 dead and thousands displaced, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action.

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