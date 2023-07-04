The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills organized a massive 'Candlelight Vigil' on July 3 evening in collaboration with the Kuki Students' Organization-General Headquarters to mark the two-month-long wide-scale violence which is yet to be stopped and also to pay their highest tribute to the tribal martyr in the ongoing violence.

Even when the CoTU's massive candlelight vigil was held, a gunfight had been underway at Thingsat Hill range in Kangpokpi district.

The CoTU organized the massive candlelight vigil at Kangpokpi Town, Keithelmanbi Military Colony, Bongmol, Leikop, Saparmeina and Saikul from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

At Kangpokpi town, hundreds of people gathered at Brig. M Thomas ground in joining the CoTU's massive candlelight vigil to pay the highest tribute to the departed souls by lighting up the candle where a traditional gun salute was performed by the Kangpokpi Youth Union.



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Young and old, men and women, children including victims and victims' families, Church leaders, local bodies leaders, and village chiefs participated in the candlelight vigil.

A minute silence was also observed by the people to pay their respect and honour to the fallen tribal Kuki heroes while a prayer for the martyr's family was also held.

Similarly, people from Keithelmanbi, Bongmol, Leikop in the Tujang area, Saparmeina, and Saikul in large numbers also held a candlelight vigil along the National Highway-2 paying their highest tribute along with a traditional gun salute to the martyr tribal Kuki-Zo heroes.

In each of the mass candlelight vigil events, the martyr tribals were given a traditional gun salute while a Pastor prayed for the martyrs and their families.

The CoTU also imposed a total shutdown from 1:00 pm till midnight on July 3 to mark the two-month-long violence and as a tribute to the martyr tribal Kuki-Zo people.

"Their sacrifice will not go in vain as we strongly believed their blood will pave the way for our separate administration", asserted Lamminlun Singsit, CoTU General Secretary.

He also said that as we commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by our tribal martyr, we also reaffirmed our commitment to a solution in the form of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people.

The CoTU General Secretary also extended condolences to the Martyr family and motivated them to stay strong.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills condemned the attack on Kuki village Phaileng and Kuki volunteers in the hill range of Thingsat by heavily armed miscreants on the July 3 since early morning.

CoTU General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that as to why they continue to continue to indulge in violence against us despite the various strong appeal from the central government he also wondered how the Centre Government, especially, the Prime Minister is still keeping mum and silent even after two months.

He then urged the Centre Government to start taking up stringent action against such people or groups still indulging in attacking and violence against the Kuki-Zo people when the Kuki-Zo people are listening to the Central Government and never resorted to any form of violence unless provoked and attacked.