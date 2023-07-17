As declared by the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills, a complete shutdown has begun in Kangpokpi district from July 16 at midnight.

A 72-hour total shutdown was imposed by the CoTU following the torching of three trucks belonging to M/S Misao Gas Service and the alleged continuous attack on Kuki-Zo villages in the peripheral areas of Kangpokpi district.

The CoTU's shutdown was completely total in Kangpokpi district as shops, trades, educational institutions, and Government offices remained shut while the National Highway-2 wore a deserted look as the movement of vehicles including private vehicles were off the road except those exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.

Medical services and examinations were exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.



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At some locations along the National Highway-2, women folk and volunteers were seen monitoring the exempted vehicles all day. They were seen stopping the exempted vehicles and verifying the authenticity of their pass.

Speaking on the sideline of the total shutdown, CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that the first day of the total shutdown ended peacefully without any untoward incidents while women folks and volunteers were strictly monitoring the total shutdown at various strategic locations.

He continued that the total shutdown has been imposed to demonstrate our discontentment over the torching of M/S Misao Gas Service trucks and the continuous attack on Kuki-Zo villages in the peripheral area of Kangpokpi district.

He said that even after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured control of the valley-based radical groups and the mobs led by the Meira Paibis, firing, attacking, and killing still continue in the Kuki-Zo tribal areas.

He also said that the valley-based radical groups and the mobs led by the Meira Paibis are still hostile and their intention is still far away from peace and normalcy in the state despite the Government of India's tireless efforts to bring back normalcy in the state.

The CoTU's General Secretary also pointed out that not a single person from the valley-based radical groups, and the Myanmar-based Meitei terrorists were killed by the Kuki village defence volunteers in the Meitei areas while clarifying that they were only killed in the Kuki areas which clearly indicated that the Kuki-Zo people are only defending the attack from the valley-based radical groups and the Meitei terrorists.

However, it is very unfortunate and unbecoming of the valley-based radical groups and the media houses that they continue the false allegations and narratives with their make-up stories which were unceasingly broadcast and published by the valley-based Meitei-owned Medi, houses, he added.

He then appealed to the valley-based media houses to play their significant role as the fourth pillar in a democracy and scrutinized before telecasting or publishing such false allegations and narratives as it could further escalate the violence.

Meanwhile, the CoTU's General Secretary warmly appreciated the timely intervention of the Centre Government by deploying adequate Central forces, Army, and the Assam Rifles in the peripheral area of Kangpokpi district.

He also wholeheartedly appreciated the Centre Government for its much-awaited decision to resume the Kuki-Zo political talks with the UPF and KNO on July 26.

"We are so thankful to the Centre Government for wholeheartedly pursuing the Kuki-Zo political issues by deciding to resume the political talks with our representatives, the UPF and KNO on July 26", asserted Singsit.

He also said that we hope the Central Government will address the Kuki-Zo problems and initiate measures to provide an immediate permanent solution in the form of a Separate Administration during the talks.

No untoward incidents have been reported till the filing of this report on the first day of CoTU's 72-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district.