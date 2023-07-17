Normal life has been severely affected in Noney and Tamenglong District owing to the 12 hours total shutdown called by the United Naga Council (UNC) in all the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur in protest against the brutal murder of Lucy Mairem at Keibi Heikak Mapal on July 15.

Schools, colleges, banks, markets and business establishments were remain shut. All types of vehicles including local service were off the road along NH-37( Imphal - Jiribam Road), Bishnupur - Khoupum - Rengpang Road, Tamenglong - Khongshang Road and in I.T. Road.

The United Naga Council (UNC) has strongly condemned the killing of a Maring Naga woman at Sawombung in Imphal East district on July 15 by armed miscreants.



Also Read: Manipur violence: United Naga Council demands justice for the murder of a Naga woman within 48 hours

In a press release issued by the UNC, the apex Manipur Naga body stated that it is shocked and aghast at the report of the cold-blooded murder of one, Lucy Marem, aged about 57 and a resident of Beaulahram village, Pallel, Chandel district in the evening of July 15 at Sawombung (Ukhrul road), Imphal East district by armed miscreants.

Condemning the incident, the UNC has called for a 12-hour shutdown beginning 6 am to 6 pm today in all Manipur-Naga areas.

It may be mentioned that following the incident, a case was also registered immediately at Lamlai Police Station.

In the course of the investigation, Imphal East police conducted raids at different places and arrested as many as nine people with some significant seizures.

All the accused persons are produced before the duty magistrate, Imphal East, and remanded into seven days of police custody till July 22 2023 for further investigation of the case.

