The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum vehemently has condemned the molestation of two Kuki-Zo tribal women who were paraded and gang-raped amid the ethnic clash.

In a press release, the ITLF claims that an incident which occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who were crying and pleading with their captors.

This comes after a video which went viral o July 19 showed a large mob parading two Kuki-Zo tribal women naked toward a paddy field to be gang-raped.



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As per the ITLF, the incident happened after the B Phainom village was allegedly burnt down and two men – one middle-aged and another a teenager – were brutally beaten to death by the mob.

"The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators’ decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," mentions the release.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum vehemently condemns the sickening act and demands that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women, and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognizance of the offence and take all necessary measures to bring justice to the culprits.