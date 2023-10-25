Weaning ceremony of the first baby born at the Youth Hostel of Khuman Lampak Stadium was held today at the premises of the hostel.

The unprecedented conflict that hit the state on May 3 has displaced many people in search of safer places. Among them, there were pregnant or expectant women whose delivery period was very close. In such a crucial period of their life that need special care and attention, they are in miserable condition.

Observing the difficulties they may go through, OBC Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party Manipur Unit opened a relief camp at the Youth Hostel of Khuman Lampak exclusively for Pregnant Women from May 22 till date.

Since the day, the camp was opened, as many as 100 children were born. Despite the fact that the state is reeling with turmoil and conflict, the Swasti Puja of all the children was also held for their blessings in the camp.



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Though the conflict is under control to some extent many displaced people are not in favourable conditions to return to their native village. Not to skip any rituals and customs, OBC Morcha of BJP State Unit celebrated the weaning ceremony of every baby born in Relief Camp of Youth Hostel Khuman Lampak Stadium today.

M Radha, mother of a newly born baby whose weaning ceremony was held today said "I am so happy that my first baby was born successfully without having any complications though I had a terrible time during my crucial period of pregnancy."

Sharing that she is from Napat in the Bishnupur district, Radha recalled that her village was set ablaze when the crisis broke out. So they first shifted to Moirang Relief Camp then later moved to Youth Hostel Relief Camp on May 28 after learning the information about the latter relief camp.

"It is unimaginable how much I will suffer if I don't stay in this camp at the time of my delivery," she appreciated and expressed her strong desire to back to her native village.

President of BJP Manipur Unit, A Sarda Devi said that concerning the wellbeing of pregnant women, they opened this relief camp. With the support of the state government and other private health institute, they are providing proper health care services for pregnant women.

"By the grace of God, 100 pregnant women who take shelter in this Youth Hostel Relief Camp have delivered babies in different hospitals. All the children and mothers are safe and sound so far. If any health problem arises, we give special care with the help of the state government and some private health institutes," she added.