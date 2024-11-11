At least 11 armed militants and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in clashes at Jakuradhor Karong in Borobekra Subdivision, Jiribam district, this afternoon.

The incident occurred during a confrontation between security forces and the militants in the area.

The CRPF, along with other security agencies, had been conducting operations in the region following reports of militant activity.

The encounter resulted in a heavy exchange of gunfire, leading to casualties.

Authorities have intensified security measures in the district to prevent further violence and are monitoring the situation closely.



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Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of residents in the region.

The identities of the deceased militants have not yet been confirmed, and investigations are underway to gather more information about the incident.

The CRPF has expressed condolences to the family of the fallen personnel and reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area.

A farmer working in the fields in Manipur's Imphal East district sustained injuries when militants opened fire from nearby hilltop positions on Monday morning, police said.



This was the third consecutive day of hills-based militants attacking farmers working in the fields in Imphal Valley in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur. Officials said the attacks are affecting the harvesting of paddy crops as many farmers in the periphery areas of the valley are feeling afraid to go to the fields.



In the latest incident, militants from hilltop positions in adjacent Kangpokpi district fired towards farmers working in paddy fields in Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongban area in Imphal East district around 9.20 am, in which a farmer sustained pellet injuries on his hand, a police officer said.