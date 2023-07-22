Taking concern after Mizoram-based organisations urged the Meitei population settling in Mizoram to leave their state, civil society organisations demanded both Manipur and Mizoram governments to take up necessary security measures for the protection of Meitei in Mizoram.

Addressing media during press conference jointly organised by Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibee Apunba Manipur, All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA) on July 22, president of AMUCO, Pheiroijam Nando Luwang said Mizoram based organisation urging Meitei in Mizoram to leave their state amid soaring tension in Manipur is unfortunate.



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The Mizoram and Manipur government should take up all-out measures for the protection of Meitei staying in Mizoram to prevent any untoward incident.

“Mizoram-based organisation urging Meitei community staying in Mizoram to depart from their state is unfortunate. Such a statement has created tension and anxiety in the Meitei community. We are really worried for the people of Manipur staying out there in Mizoram,” he said and stated that the unrest may spread in other states had the conflict of Manipur spilt over in Mizoram.

Nando said that they will try to approach civil society organisations of Mizoram and will plead for the safety of the Meitei people.

