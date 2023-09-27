A relaxation in curfew was cancelled in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts on September 27, according to a notification issued by the Manipur government.

In a notification, the office of the District Magistrate, Imphal West had issued an order dated September 26th for curfew relaxation from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM of September 27, 2023, in Imphal West District.

Further due to the developing of law and order conditions in the district and to prevent any untoward incidents and loss of life and property and also further as a precautionary measure, the curfew relaxation order dated September 26, 2023 stands cancelled and a full curfew is imposed from 4:00 PM of September 27 in all areas of Imphal West districts.



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Meanwhile, in supersession of the earlier order of even number dated 26.09.2023, it is hereby informed to the general public that curfew relaxation in respect of Imphal East District from 5 AM to 9 PM in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items is hereby cancelled with immediate effect until further orders, as there is likelihood of gathering of public for reasons mentioned other than the purpose of relaxation of curfew.