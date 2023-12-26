Curfew in Bishnupur district, Manipur has been shortened to 12:30 pm on December 26 from the usual relaxation of 9:00 pm.

An order issued by Lourembam Bikram, District Magistrate/DC, Bishnupur, Manipur on Tuesday stated- "The curfew relaxation period from 05:00 am to 09:00 pm on 26th December 2023 issued vide this office order even no. dated 25. December 2023 is hereby shortened from 05:00 am to 12:30 pm at the following areas/location:

Imphal Kumbi Road from INA Headquarters to Ibudhou Thangjing Temple except Moirang Bazar.

However, All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, Municipality official/staff and transportation of food and water shall be exempted from imposition of the said curfew."



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Earlier on December 25, the Chief Minister of Manipur, Nongthombam Biren Singh, highlighted a significant downturn in the state's tourism industry, with a reduction of 10-20 per cent.

Addressing a press meeting, CM Biren Singh said, "We cannot deny (tourism) is little affected. But particularly, in the Imphal area and other parts of the hills except two districts, normalcy is there. But (tourism) reduced to 10-20%..."