Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal who is in Imphal from July 23 to take stock of the situation of the Manipur crisis urges central leaders to visit Manipur and douse present violence.

Addressing the media after meeting with the governor of Manipur, Anusuya Uikey on July 26, Swati Maliwal said that during her short stay in Manipur, she had visited relief camps in Moirang, Churachandpur and Imphal.



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Victims of both communities are still in deep pain and Manipur is still burning. Most of the victims are not getting compensation and not getting proper care and counselling.

The central leaders including the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Union Minister of Women and Child Development should visit the state, she said.

While condemning chief minister N Biren Singh for not being able to control the situation, she said that the chief minister of Manipur should resign from his post as he is incapable to handle the situation.