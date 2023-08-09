A delegation of 30 MLAs from Manipur excluding the Congress party is likely to meet the central leaders in Delhi on August 9.

As per sources, all the MLAs will be meeting the top brass of the central leaders and submit a memorandum and discuss the current state affairs.

This comes after a meeting was held in the state of Manipur among all party MLAs wherein a unanimous decision was made to put more pressure on the Centre to bring peace and normalcy.



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Sources also reveal that there were around 30 MLAs present in the meeting held late last night, August 8.

Meanwhile, 10 MLAs have already boarded a flight to Delhi today while others are supposed to leave this afternoon, August 9.

On the otherhand, a delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur is also camping in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.