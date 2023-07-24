President of All India Mahila Congress Commitee, Neta Antoinette D'Souza decry over central and state leaders for not addressing the present crisis with political will.

Neta Antoinette D'Souza addressing the media before she left for Imphal this morning, said that the ongoing conflict impacted both communities. It is high time to end the present crisis by the central government and state government with their political will.

"I would like to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about Manipur in the ongoing Parliament session. The Manipur is echoed only with pain and trauma fuelled by present unrest. Leaders of both state and central should end this turmoil without further delay," she appealed while urging to initiate peace talks by leaders of state and centre to shun the violence.



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She said that women are more affected than any other section of society during the conflict. The chief minister of Manipur had already expressed about atrocities against women by this crisis. As such government should identify all such cases.

Sharing her experience of visiting in relief camps of both communities, she urged to concerned authorities to provide adequate medical support and psycho counselling as many of them in Relief Camp are still in trauma.

It may be mentioned Neta Antoinette D'Souza was in Imphal from July 21 to take stock of the situation of the present Manipur crisis. During her stay, she visited many relief camps and met the governor of Manipur. She left Manipur this morning.