Demanding to raise the present crisis of Manipur on the floor of the ongoing Parliament session, protestors stormed the residence of Manipur MP, RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba Nandeibam Leikai under Imphal East district on July 24.

A large number of women protestors thronged the residence of Singh, who is also Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and demanded MP to raise the Manipur crisis in Parliament.

However, the security forces of the state and central controlled the situation from preventing any untoward incident.

One of the protestors said that the present crisis has crossed more than two months, adding, ''As the turmoil brings only unbearable pain, the authority concerned should concentrate on restoring peace at earliest through political dialogue''.

She further said that Singh represents Manipur in parliament and it is his sole responsibility to raise the ongoing unrest on the floor of parliament.

According to reliable sources, it has come to notice that Singh got his slot to speak up some words in today’s session. and it was expected from Singh that he should clearly highlight the ethnic conflict of Manipur that how it occurred and spread like wildfire.

The protestor also appealed to the leaders of the state and centre to bring an amicable solution to the present crisis through political dialogue.

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