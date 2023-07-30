A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed on July 29 against Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong for allegedly promoting enmity between groups, circulating rumours and reports in Manipur.



As per the complainant, Ginza has been making defamatory statements that has caused enmity between groups and circulating reports with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public and statements creating or promoting hatred or ill-will between classes with common intention.

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The case is being transferred to Khongsang Police Station in Manipur.



The FIR against Ginza Vualzong has been filed under section 152-A/500/505(1)(b)/505(2)/34 IPC.