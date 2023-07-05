Intermittent firing has been reported in Kangpokpi district between Arambai Tengol and Kuki defence volunteers on July 5.

As per sources, the incidence of shooting has been reported in the Gamgiphai area of Phaileng in Kangpokpi district.

Meanhwhile, security forces are closely monitoring the situation. Currently no reports of any casualties.



Also Read: Manipur unrest: Firing in Bishnupur and Kangpokpi district, no casualties reported

Earlier on July 5, firing has been reported in the areas east of Phaileng in Kangpokpi district and Khoijumtambi in Bishnupur district in Manipur. The firing, consisting of single shots, began at approximately 4:30 AM on July 5 along the ridgeline east of Phaileng. No casualties have been reported as a result of the incidents.

According to local sources, the intermittent firing between the communities occurred between 7 and 8 PM on July 4. The exchange of gunfire ceased thereafter, and no casualties were reported.

Prior to these incidents, on the morning of July 4, armed miscreants attempted to loot weapons from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Khangabok in Thoubal district. In response, security forces swiftly intervened, resulting in the death of one individual among the mob and injuries sustained by several others.



