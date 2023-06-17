In a fresh development to the Khamenlok incident wherein 9 people have been reported killed leaving several injured after miscreants opened fire, an FIR has been lodged in Imphal police station.

The incident took place on June 12 June at 6:30 PM.

As per the FIR, VP Srivastav, Secoend-In-Commmand, Camp Comdt. HQ IGAR (S) has lodged a complaint against one identified as Jagat Thoundam, Advisor to Indigenous People's Front, Manipur.

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Further, the informant accused Jagat Thoundam of promoting enmity between different groups.

Meanwhile, SI Farooque Sheikh has been entrusted with the case investigation.

Earlier on June 12, miscreants burned down several houses in Khamenlok village, and several people were left injured in Gobajang, Tamenglong district.

The situation in the violent northeastern state remains tense, as security personnel continue to patrol high-risk areas in order to prevent a breakdown in law and order.