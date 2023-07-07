Kangvai area under Bishnupur District in Manipur has been a sensitive area from the beginning of the present crisis in Manipur due to the close proximity of both communities.

Security Forces have created Buffer Zone in the area and are deployed to prevent escalation of the situation.

However, miscreants from both sides tend to sneak in through hillsides and villages in the valley areas to fire at each other.

Last night a similar attempt was made by mobs from the hillside to come down and burn some villages in the valley side.

These mobs had gathered from outside the area and did not yield to the request of locals to go back. Security Forces responded jointly in a calibrated manner and prevented them from torching any houses.



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However, miscreants from both sides indulged in firing at each other from stand-off ranges from the villages of Kangvai, Songdo and Awang Lekhai.

The firing resulted in three fatalities besides injuries to a few others. Although the firing ceased during the early hours, mobs on the valley side continued to block the movement of Security Forces for reinforcing the area.

Senior officers from the Security Forces have been working round the clock to restore peace in the area by engaging both communities.

However, the emotions continue to run high and intermittent firing continued even during the day.

As per the latest inputs, one police commando suffered fatal injuries late evening today. Additional columns have already been inducted from alternate routes to respond to the tense situation in this area.