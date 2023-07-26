Manipur police arrested nine persons including one juvenile in the bus burning incident which took place in Kangpokpi district on July 26.

09 (nine) Arrested/Apprehended in Bus Burning Case:



In the 02 buses burning case at Sapermeina, Kangpokpi, 09 (nine) persons including one juvenile were arrested in c/w the case. — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 26, 2023

Earlier on July 25, a group of miscreants set afire two buses used by security forces to transport personnel in Kangpokpi district.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, locals stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of another community were on board, the officials said.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Miscreants burn down buses used by security forces in Kangpokpi district

Some of them set the buses on fire.

On July 26, a group of miscreants set afire at least 30 houses and shops and engaged in a shootout with security forces in Manipur's Moreh district.

The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area close to the Myanmar border.

Meanwhile, a total of 130 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 455 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Movement of 953 (nine hundred fifty-three) vehicles on NH-37 and 246 (two hundred forty-six) vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured.

On the otherhand, strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

