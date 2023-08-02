Fresh reports of violence have been reported from the Langol area in Imphal West on August 1.

As per sources, the incident occurred as soon as two columns of the army who were deployed at the incident site were withdrawn.

Sources also claim that miscreants also resorted to looting from the said area.

Earlier on July 31, several houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at Canan Veng near Minuthong commando complex in Manipur's Imphal East district at around 9 pm.



Also Read: Manipur unrest: 17 houses gutted in major fire at Canan Veng under Imphal East

At least 17 houses were gutted by an inferno at Canan Veng. Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders of the Manipur Fire Service and Police struggled to douse the fire.

Some of the residents said that the inferno might have originated from an electric short circuit.

They said a huge fire engulfed houses at Cana Veng at around 9 pm and the fire soon spread to neighbouring houses and other structures.