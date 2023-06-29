Days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh apprised the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of significant improvement in law and order situation in the state, fresh incident of firing by armed miscreants was again reported at around 5.48 am of June 29, said sources.

As per preliminary reports, armed miscreants carrying sophisticated weapons attacked Tangnaum and L Munlai village under Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning.

There was no report of any casualties. Although firing continues in the area.

Earlier, some unknown miscreants burnt down one Eastern Manipur Presbyterian (EMP) church and looted the properties on June 27.

As per the sources, one Kuki-Zo house located at Lamlongei, Heingang, was also burnt down.

The source further added that at around 11 pm of June 27, some unknown miscreants burnt down again One EMP (Eastern Manipur Presbyterian) church, and one Kuki-Zo house located at Lamlongei, Heingang ( CM Biren Assembly Constituency). After vandalizing and looting all the properties.

Two days back, just a few hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the prevailing situation in the state, miscreants torched a shop at Chingmairong.

Also read : Manipur: Miscreants torch church in CM Biren Singh's constituency on June 27