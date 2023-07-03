A day after easing of curfew in few hill districts of Manipur valley and lifting of blockade from NH-2, fresh incident of firing was reported from Manipur’s Kangpokpi under Thingsat hill range, said sources.

According to sources, exchange of firing was also reported from Phaileng village in the wee hours today.

Firing is still underway, as per initial reports.

It needs mention here, Chief Minister N Biren Singh rushed to the violence hit periphery areas of Manipur’s Bishnupur district on July 2 following reports of clashes, arson erupting in Khoijumantabi village.

According to sources, a new wave of violence unfolded on July 2 with three persons reported dead in the clashes that ensued. The periphery areas of Bishnupur district remained tense since midnight on July 2, when the violence initially erupted.

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