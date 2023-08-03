As many as 21 people including a journalist were injured in clashes that broke out in Phougakchao area under Bishnupur district after central security forces including the rapid action force personal fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors that had gathered in the area on August 3.

Situation turned tense after the Kuki Civil Society Organisations had planned to bury 35 dead bodies at sericulture farmland situated at Torbung Bangla when a large number of people from various places of valley region thronged at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district.

The irate mob tried to cross Phougakchao Ikhai and proceed towards Kamvai however due to the heavy deployment of security forces, the protesters could not move ahead.

The rapid action force personnel pushed the agitated mob as the number of people gathered there opposing the burying of dead bodies at Torbung Bangla areas grew.

The security personnel had to resort to firing several rounds of tear gas and mock bomb to disperse the crowd during which as many as 21 people including one journalist sustained injuries.

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