A fresh incident of violence erupted in Manipur’s Bishnupur district and also in Imphal city on August 3.

As per sources, miscreants have gathered outside the second Manipur Rifles (MR) located in Imphal city for allegedly looting arms.

Moreover, sources have also added that around 300 arms and ammunition have also been looted from the 2nd IRB stationed at Naransena of Bishnupur district.



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However, security personnel foiled the protestor's attempt by resorting to tear gas shells and smoke bombs. On the other hand, several womenfolk has been injured while protesting in the area.

Meanwhile, a sea of people from various places in Imphal Valley moved to the Bishnupur district.

The agitated protestors stormed to the district showing their condemnation of the Kuki community who had planned to bury as many as 35 dead bodies at Sericulture farmland which belongs to the state government located at Torbung Bangla in Bishnupur district.

However, security personnel prevented the protestors to proceed from Phougakchao Ikhai under the Bishnupur district.