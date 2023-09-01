The Gauhati High Court in Assam on September 1 designated courts to ensure the hearing of cases related to ethnic violence in Manipur, as per the earlier directives of the Supreme Court of India.

According to the directives of the Gauhati HC in Assam's capital Guwahati, the cases will be heard in the special judge's court of NIA and CBI as well as the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, Kamrup (metro) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kamrup (metro) in Guwahati.

The Gauhati High Court will extend its full cooperation during the hearing of such cases.

Earlier the Supreme Court of India remarked that the victims and witnesses will be able to give testimony electronically from their homes in Manipur rather than physically coming to the Assam Court.



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This direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, after a request made by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on behalf of the State of Manipur. He voiced the following concerns: there may be some reservations about Manipur's judges belonging to specific communities, and there are security concerns concerning the relocation of suspects. He proposed that the proceedings be moved to a special court in the adjoining state of Assam.

Further, the Supreme Court of India has directed the state authorities to provide internet service where designated local magistrates in Manipur are located.



