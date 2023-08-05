Amid the fresh incidents in Manipur's Bishnupur, curfew relaxation has been shortened in Imphal East district.

"In supersession of this Office Order of even number dated 4th August 2023, the curfew relaxation for August 5 is hereby shortened from 5 AM to 10:30 AM in order to prevent any untoward law and order incident in Imphal East district."

On the otherhand for Imphal West relaxation of the total curfew was earlier made from 5 AM to 6 PM of 5th August (Saturday) in Imphal West District.



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Further, as a precautionary measure, the total curfew which was relaxed from 5 AM to 6 PM of 5th August (Saturday) in Imphal West District stands cancelled.

The total curfew is hereby imposed from 10:30 AM of today i.e. 5th August,2023 in all areas of Imphal West District until further orders.

However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Municipality, Press and Electronic media, functioning of Courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to the airport, if any, shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew.