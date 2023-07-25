The Hmar Women Association (HWA) Pherzawl District, on July 25 organised a protest rally to condemn the heinous crimes committed by mob and armed miscreants against the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo Unau tribes.

Over 3,000 people took part in the rally that was held in Senvon village. A silent prayer for victims of the ethnic cleansing was also held.



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"We condemn in the strongest terms the parading of tribal women and subsequent rape by miscreants. No such incident should be repeated. We also condemn the beheading of David Hmar, a village defence volunteer, by members of Meitei militia groups," mentions the release.

Further, the women association also alleged that Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh failed terribly to maintain law and order and should be removed from his position immediately.