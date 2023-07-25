As the ethnic clash between Kukis and Meiteis continues to rock the northeastern state of Manipur, the Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC), on behalf of the Kuki-Zome tribes seeks PM Modi's intervention for a permanent solution in the state.

The Committee also sought the Centre to initiate an independent investigation by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to investigate the root causes of the alleged state-sponsored event against the Kuki-Zomi tribes in Manipur.

In a letter addressing to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the committee wrote, "Systematic injustice, institutional neglect and discrimination of the Kuki-Zomi which has been going on for many decades suddenly exploded into an ethnic cleansing program May 3, 2023."

Further Zomi Steering Committee alleged that systematic injustice, institutional neglect and discrimination of the Kuki-Zomi have been going on for many decades that suddenly exploded into an ethnic cleansing program on 3rd May 2023.



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The Committee further alleged that selective attacks on the Kuki-Zomi tribes continue unabated, and heinous crimes against humanity are committed allegedly by Meitei Leepun and Arambai Teengol in accordance with the head of the State, mentions the letter to the Prime Minister.

The Zomi also claimed that the viral video clip which awakened the conscience of the entire world is just the tip of the iceberg in the current conflict in Manipur State.

Therefore, demanding the immediate intervention of PM Modi, the Zomi Council Steering Committee suggests the following steps as the viable way forward.

As the conflict is beyond Party politics and SoO Ground Rules, all subsequent political Talks with SoO groups should be based on the spirit of Total Separate Administration within the Constitution of India. Since the existing State and all its machinery no longer represent the Kuki-Zomi and their areas, the proposed Separate Administration should have fullest autonomy in the area of administration, legislature, finance, law and order, judiciary, governance, constitutional safeguards of tribal lands, customs and identity. In view of the public voices on the subject, the provisions of separate administration may be mandated by all the stakeholders before its finalization.

Also, the Constitutional failure and collapse of law and order in the State warranted invoking Article 356 immediately in order to gain the trust and confidence of the victimized Kuki-Zomi tribes in the peace process.

In order to recover the 5000+ sophisticated arms and lakhs of ammunition looted (or issued) from State armouries across the State, and stop the endless attacks on Kuki-Zomi tribes along the peripheral areas of hills and valleys, the provisions of AFSPA may be re-introduced in all the Valley Districts of the State so that the Army take full control of the law and order situation.