The Manipur police, along with other security forces, recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from different parts of the state.

The arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered during search operations conducted by security forces in the “fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Churachandpur districts” of Manipur.

Three (3) arms (SLR with magazine-01, 12 bore country made SBBL -02), twenty (20) ammunitions (12 bore rounds-20), 15 (fifteen) Tear Gas shells and 01 (one) 40mm Lathode Gun and 05 (five) Pompi guns were recovered from Champai in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.



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On the other hand, 2 (two) arms (A1(AB) rifle-01, G3 rifle-01), 51 (fifty-one) explosives (HE hand grenade- 32 nos, 2-inch (twins) mortar shells – 04 nos, handmade mine bomb- 11 nos, WP smoke bomb – 04), 20 (twenty) Tube Launchers, Arming ring – 20, detonator/ fuse – 02 and 01 (one) BP Jacket were recovered from Gelbung village in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, 13 (thirteen) arms (AK 47-01, SLR-05, .303 modified Rifle-01, Insas Rifle-01, .303 Rifle -03, SBBL-02), 06 (six) ammunitions (Ballistic Cartridge-06), 16 (sixteen) explosives (HE hand grenade- 11 nos, Chinese hand grenade- 01, WP gren MK-I – 03, local made pipe bomb – 01 ) including small amount of suspected PEK along with fuse , 15 (fifteen) Grenade Launching Tubes, Detonator – 06, Detonator box- 02, ballistic cartridge – 06, empty case of 12 bore – 03, Empty AK -47 magazine – 01, Empty Insas rifle magazine – 01, Empty .303 rifle magazine -04, Empty SLR rifle magazine – 05, 01 (one) BP vest, and 02 (two) Walkie Talkies (Baofeng) were recovered from Wangoo Laiphum in Kakching district of Manipur.

01 (one) arm (12 bore single barrel rifle-01), 04 explosives, 01 (one) 40 mm local made grenade launcher and 01 (one) 40 mm grenade launcher (tear gas gun) were recovered from Lamjang in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Movement of 324 vehicles along NH-37 and 195 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 132 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 2040 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

