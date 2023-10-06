Unknown miscreants allegedly stormed at residence of Human Rights Alert director Babloo Loitongam located at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai under Imphal West district on October 5 and vandalised a number of household properties.

According to reliable sources around 30-40 unidentified people came to his residence at around 6.30 pm.



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This group of unidentified people allegedly vandalised properties which include a car, chairs, and window panes.

On receiving the information about the incident, a team of Lamphel Police Station and Imphal West district Police personnel rushed to the spot and took up necessary security measures.