Manipur violence: Human rights activist Babloo Loitongam's residence vandalized in Imphal
Unknown miscreants allegedly stormed at residence of Human Rights Alert director Babloo Loitongam located at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai under Imphal West district.
Unknown miscreants allegedly stormed at residence of Human Rights Alert director Babloo Loitongam located at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai under Imphal West district on October 5 and vandalised a number of household properties.
According to reliable sources around 30-40 unidentified people came to his residence at around 6.30 pm.
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This group of unidentified people allegedly vandalised properties which include a car, chairs, and window panes.
On receiving the information about the incident, a team of Lamphel Police Station and Imphal West district Police personnel rushed to the spot and took up necessary security measures.
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