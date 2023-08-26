The Naga People's Organization Kangpokpi District (NPOK), Manipur taking strong exception

to the memo dated 16th August 2023 submitted by ten Kuki-Zo MLAs to the Prime Minister of India demanding immediate appointment of separate Chief Secretary and DGP for the five hill districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl in Manipur and immediate release of Rs 500 crores from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to rehabilitate the internally displaced Kuki-Zo People in the wake of the worst communal carnage since the 3rd of May, 2023.

The NPOK, in a statement, said the Nagas in Kangpokpi district having 13 tribes, “the native people of the bifurcated district deeply deplored the move of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs asking for a separate Chief Secretary and DGP.”

The NPOK also said the “Indigenous Nagas who happened to be first and original settlers of the district has been reduced to minority groups completely outnumbered by the influx of illegal immigrants from across the international border triggering a host of problems like demographic imbalances, ethnic conflicts, recognition and identification of villages and land disputes.



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The NPOK then said there are also issues of unrecognized villages pending in the Revenue Department of the state. The NPOK also said the interest of the Nagas shouldn’t be ignored and overlooked by the Government of India as the district of Kangpokpi has a fairly large population of Nagas apart from the Gorkhas and other minuscule ethnic groups.

The NPOK further said the internally displaced persons shouldn’t be allowed to relocate to the district of Kangpokpi and no new semi-permanent houses for the IDPS should be built within the district.

It further said the National Highway 02 and 37 which passes through the district has come under illegal, unauthorized and unabated collections of ransom and taxes by the Kuki militants.

The NPOK then made it clear that the Nagas of Kangpokpi district have not been associated with the activities of the “so-called COTU” since its formation.

The NPOK further said the Nagas in Manipur are not a part of this body from day one. On the other hand, the Kukis of the hill districts of Manipur should not defile or desecrate the name “tribals” as a whole in their demand as the Nagas are not involved in the ongoing ethnic conflict, the NPOK asserted.

The statement then said, “In the light of the above facts, if and when the Kukis and their civil society organisations consider Kangpokpi district, a break away from the previous unaltered Senapati district, as their own disregarding the sentiments of the indigenous people, then it will not remain a mute spectator but hit back hard with historical facts.”

The NPOK also made an earnest appeal to all sections of the people not to utter irresponsible and unwarranted comments and also not to take recourse to unwanted and violent activities when the State has been reeling under the “worst communal carnage” that ever happened in the history of the State.

The NPOK also said it was deeply grieved by the unfolding ethnic crisis and prayed for the early return of peace and tranquillity in the State of Manipur.