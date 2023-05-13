Despite the authority concerned has taken up measures to keep law and order under control in Manipur, cases of gun firing are still occurring in a few pockets of the state.

On May 13, gun firing incidents were taken place in Senapati district and Churachandpur district.

According to reliable sources, a group of unidentified armed people had fired upon Assam Rifles while conducting an area domination patrol at Sipijang Village under Senapati District.

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The incident occurred around 11.25 am. The security retaliated effectively that all the unidentified armed men had fled away.

The security forces recovered two rifles and ammunition from the incident site.

A similar incident also occurred at Lailampat under Churachandpur district at around 12.45 pm.

Even in this place, a group of unidentified armed men fired upon Army and Assam Rifle during an area domination patrol from the forest area.

Two Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries and were evacuated.

