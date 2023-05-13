A total of six student organisations in Manipur have tendered a joint statement urging effective intervention by the state authorities amid the loss of lives, and property in the raging violence in Manipur.

In a press release the student bodies claimed that until and unless the Kuki militants under SoO with the government of India are controlled, it will be hard to bring back normalcy in the state.

"By the seeds of poison sowed by the Indian government, the people are facing many deaths and sufferings at present. The Indian government is also currently assisting the Kuki militants whom they have signed the SoO agreements with and waging a war against the indigenous Meitei community. This has caused many deaths and losses. The public is now aware with evidence and witnesses that the Assam Rifles are helping the Kuki militants. This is simply putting the agenda of the Indian Government to destroy the indigenous community of Manipur into action. First, it was the attempt to wipe out the Meitei population and continue to do the same with other ethnic communities, and eventually annihilate the entire Manipur as if a ticking time bomb finally detonated. The public must be able to see this clearly and considering the developing scenario, there is a crucial need to pave a path so that we can determine our own future," stated the release.

Also Read: Student organisations in Delhi tender joint statement for safety of citizens, protection of property amidst violence in Manipur

Further, the students' organisation asserted that the Kuki militants bred by the Indian Government in the name of the SoO agreement started taking part in a peace rally bearing sophisticated arms like AK 47s and instigating a riot and opening fire at Meitei villages and killed many innocent civilians and torched many houses.

"Therefore, it is crystal clear that the Manipur state government and the Government of India are 100% responsible for the prevailing scenario. In this situation, only the innocent civilians will become victims. We demand that the camps of Kuki Militants located near the valley be removed urgently and appeal to seize all their guns. Why are the Kuki Militants equipped with top-notch arms and weapons? The Government of India should withdraw the SoO, cease their weapons and immediate action should be taken up against them according to the Law," stated the release.

The press statement was signed by All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS).