The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association reported on Friday that an Income Tax Department officer based in Imphal was "dragged out" of his official apartment and slain amid the recent outbreak of violence in Manipur.

In a tweet, the association strongly condemned “the dastardly act of violence resulting in the death of Letminthang Haokip, Tax Assistant in Imphal”. “No cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty. Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult hour,” it said.

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It also released a photograph of Haokip, claiming he was "dragged out of his official quarter in Imphal by Meitei miscreants and beaten to death." The association is an all-India Income Tax department organisation. Over the previous 48 hours, parts of the state have seen brutal ethnic violence, with a defence official claiming that 13,000 people had been rescued and sent to secure shelters.

Meanwhile, an armed attacker shot dead a CRPF CoBRA commando on leave in Manipur's Churachandpur area on Friday, authorities said. Constable Chonkholen Haokip of the 204th CoBRA Battalion's Delta company was slain between 2 and 3 p.m. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown, but top officials believe attackers dressed in police-like uniforms approached his community and shot him.