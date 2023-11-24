A 23-year-old injured Myanmar national, who was brought to Manipur's capital Imphal for medical treatment succumbs to his injuries.

The official said that the Assam Rifles and the police on Thursday morning brought Khohantum, a resident of bordering Thanan village in neighbouring Myanmar, and he was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

"The Myanmar national suffered bullet injuries in his lower abdomen. He was admitted to the hospital eight hours after his bullet injuries. During the medical treatment he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon," a bulletin of the JNIMS said.



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After learning about the admission of a patient a Myanmar national, a huge crowd of people gathered in front of the medical college while a combined team of Imphal East District Police and Central Forces deployed in the hospital controlled the crowd and prevented any unwanted incident.

Police fired tear gas shells to control the crowd.

There has been an escalating gun battle between the Myanmar Army and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), the armed wing of the Chin National Organisation (CNO) in the Chin state of Myanmar.