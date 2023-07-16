Condemning the Manipur government over the internet ban in the state, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on July 16 said that India is the only democracy that shuts down the internet for days inconveniencing citizens on a regular basis.

Tharoor's statement comes ahead of a hearing on the ethnic violence in Manipur in the Supreme Court (SC).

He said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology had sharply observed in 2022 that there is no justification provided by the government that demonstrates in any way that internet shutdowns actually impede, let alone prevent, violence or terrorism anywhere.

''It is bizarre that India is the only democracy in the world that routinely resorts to internet shutdowns for extended periods of time, with no appreciable effect on violence, but causing considerable inconvenience to ordinary citizens,'' he tweeted.

The Congress leader also said that it is a reflexive bureaucratic action that causes far more inconvenience to ordinary citizens than a useful security measure.

''I hope the Supreme Court will stand up for the rights of citizens rather than for the blinkered babus who are completely indifferent to the impact of their decisions on citizens who use the Internet for banking, credit card transactions, enrolments, examinations, and to obtain all kinds of vital information. The Court must end this awful practice now!,'' he added.

Earlier, the Manipur High Court had ordered the state government to lift the ban on internet ban on July 7. However, the state government ignored the directive and moved to the apex court.

On July 15, the Manipur government decided to extend the suspension of internet services till July 20 in order to contain the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic violence hit the northeastern state.

The order comes as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur reported ongoing incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire.

As per the order, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur government extends suspension of internet services till July 20