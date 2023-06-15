In the latest development to the ongoing Manipur crisis, miscreants burn down a house in the New Checkon area of Imphal East on June 15.

As per sources, the incident occurred at around 1:00 PM on June 15.

As per reports, the area is dominated by Kukis, Meitei, Muslims and Bengali origin people.

Also Read: Manipur: Miscreants burn down official residence of state Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West

According to a ground report, houses were burnt down by unknown miscreants around 1 PM. Irate protestors from neighboring areas of New Checkon came out, condemning the incident and questioning how arson could occur despite the heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

A large number of state and central forces were present to control the situation. Tear gas shells and mob bombs were hurled, resulting in one female protestor sustaining an injury.

A central forces officer, who had been serving duty in the New Checkon area since morning, stated that they did not witness any miscreants approaching them directly. The burning suddenly erupted from the back of a building, making it impossible to provide any information about the culprits.

One of the protestors, Soibam Kalpana, from a neighboring locality of New Checkon expressed her disappointment and surprise at the repeated incidents of arson in the area. Despite the constant presence of high security forces and restricted access, she questioned why such incidents continue to occur.

It should be noted that a similar arson incident took place on May 22, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including a former BJP MLA, on the following day. The residents demand a thorough investigation into these incidents and stronger security measures to ensure the safety and tranquility of New Checkon.